Skip navigation
Menu
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

George P. Johnson Experience Marketing: 2020 CMI 25

George P. Johnson Experience Marketing

Auburn Hills, Mich.

gpj.com

 
Corporate meetings in 2019: 2,610
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 0
Top customer markets: automotive, entertainment/fashion, computers/electronics
 

The Latest

❚ GPJ is one of three founding partners of Live for Life, a coalition of companies that are using their live-event expertise to fight coronavirus. The group, now 200 partners strong, is helping to build temporary structures for testing sites and to provide PPE, signage, and other logistical help to get companies back to work.
❚ GPJ is a member of GoLIVETogether, an advocacy group focused on lobbying for legislation that will help revive the face-to-face event industry.
❚ In addition to managing 6,000 events for IBM each year, GPJ’s list of high-profile clients includes Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Amazon. 
❚ GPJ took home 48 industry awards in 2019, including Best Place to Work from Ad Age.
❚ GPJ is part of Project Worldwide, a network of creative agencies that include Argonaut, G7 Entertainment, Spinifex Group, and others.
 

Leadership

Chris Meyer, CEO
Fiona Bruder, EVP, Client Success
 

More Stats

Full-time employees: 900
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 423,435
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 50%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives:20%
 

Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.

 

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
TSC.JPG
Meeting Expectations: 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020
Citrix Synergy.jpg
One10 : 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020
SDI-Banquet.jpg
SDI Meetings & Incentives: 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020
Travel and Transport: 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020