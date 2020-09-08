George P. Johnson Experience Marketing: 2020 CMI 25

George P. Johnson Experience Marketing

Auburn Hills, Mich.

Corporate meetings in 2019: 2,610

Incentive travel programs in 2019: 0

Top customer markets: automotive, entertainment/fashion, computers/electronics

The Latest

❚ GPJ is one of three founding partners of Live for Life, a coalition of companies that are using their live-event expertise to fight coronavirus. The group, now 200 partners strong, is helping to build temporary structures for testing sites and to provide PPE, signage, and other logistical help to get companies back to work.

❚ GPJ is a member of GoLIVETogether, an advocacy group focused on lobbying for legislation that will help revive the face-to-face event industry.

❚ In addition to managing 6,000 events for IBM each year, GPJ’s list of high-profile clients includes Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Amazon.

❚ GPJ took home 48 industry awards in 2019, including Best Place to Work from Ad Age.

❚ GPJ is part of Project Worldwide, a network of creative agencies that include Argonaut, G7 Entertainment, Spinifex Group, and others.

Leadership

Chris Meyer , CEO

Fiona Bruder, EVP, Client Success

More Stats

Full-time employees: 900

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 423,435

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 50%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives:20%