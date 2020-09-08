Skip navigation
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

One10 : 2020 CMI 25

One10 

Minneapolis

One10marketing.com

 
Corporate meetings in 2019: 737
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 253
Top customer markets: automotive, pharmaceutical, technology
 

The Latest

❚ EcoVadis has recognized One10 with a silver-level ranking for its extensive work in corporate social responsibility.
❚ One10 is a member of the Meetings Mean Business Board of Directors.
❚ Philip Eidsvold, CIS, CITP, vice president of strategic alliances at One10, is the immediate past president of the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence. 
❚ Caroline Hartman, senior product solutions manager, event systems technology, has been nominated as a 2020 Cvent Superstar.
❚ This spring, One10 revealed the results of a study it conducted of 3,000 employees, asking about their relationship to their companies. The four areas that were found to be especially impactful for performance improvement: mentoring, competent management, inspirational leaders, and professional growth.
❚ In June, One10 was named one of the Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. One10 was ranked No. 41 on the midsize company list. It also received a similar award last fall from the Detroit Free Press.
❚ One10 has launched Rewarding You, an online catalog of rewards that includes merchandise, gift cards, experiences, event tickets, charitable donations, as well as travel.
 

Leadership 

Robert J. Miller, President and CEO
Barb Ward, Vice President, Travel and Events
 

More Stats

Full-time employees: 583
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 370,296
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 28%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 95%
 

Links

 

Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.

 
