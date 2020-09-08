One10 : 2020 CMI 25

One10

Minneapolis

Corporate meetings in 2019: 737

Incentive travel programs in 2019: 253

Top customer markets: automotive, pharmaceutical, technology

The Latest

❚ EcoVadis has recognized One10 with a silver-level ranking for its extensive work in corporate social responsibility.

❚ One10 is a member of the Meetings Mean Business Board of Directors.

❚ Philip Eidsvold, CIS, CITP, vice president of strategic alliances at One10, is the immediate past president of the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence.

❚ Caroline Hartman, senior product solutions manager, event systems technology, has been nominated as a 2020 Cvent Superstar.

❚ This spring, One10 revealed the results of a study it conducted of 3,000 employees, asking about their relationship to their companies. The four areas that were found to be especially impactful for performance improvement: mentoring, competent management, inspirational leaders, and professional growth.

❚ In June, One10 was named one of the Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. One10 was ranked No. 41 on the midsize company list. It also received a similar award last fall from the Detroit Free Press.

❚ One10 has launched Rewarding You, an online catalog of rewards that includes merchandise, gift cards, experiences, event tickets, charitable donations, as well as travel.

Leadership

Robert J. Miller , President and CEO

Barb Ward, Vice President, Travel and Events

More Stats

Full-time employees: 583

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 370,296

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 28%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 95%