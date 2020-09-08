Skip navigation
ITA Group Inc.: 2020 CMI 25

ITA Group Inc.

West Des Moines, Iowa

Itagroup.com

 
Corporate meetings in 2019: 242
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 92
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, technology
 

The Latest

❚ ITA Group has three sister companies under the umbrella of ITA Group Holdings, Inc.: Hartmann Studios (acquired in 2018), Chadwick Martin Bailey (acquired in 2017), and International Travel Associates, the travel management company from which ITA Group evolved.
❚ Boston-based market research and strategy firm Chadwick Martin Bailey and San Francisco-based experiential design and production company Hartmann Studios, each moved into larger offices in the past year in their home cities.
❚ ITA Group’s Vice President, Event Management Sarah Haines currently serves on the Incentive Research Foundation Board of Trustees. 
❚ Communication Solutions Group, ITA Group’s internal creative shop, earned 20 MarCom Awards in 2019, including seven platinum awards.
❚ While ITA Group and Hartmann Studios had produced virtual and hybrid events in the past, each has enhanced its offerings with the increase in demand brought on by the pandemic.
 

Leadership 

Sarah Haines, Vice President, Event Management
Brent Vander Waal, President and CEO
 

More Stats

Full-time employees: 720
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 175,000
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 11%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 58%
 

Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.

 
