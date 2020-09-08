McVeigh Global Meetings and Events: 2020 CMI 25

McVeigh Global Meetings and Events
New York, N.Y.
Mcveigh.com
Corporate meetings in 2019: 871
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 14
Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, telecommunications, insurance/financial services
The Latest
❚ MGME’s virtual meeting services have expanded to include organizing “digital dining” events, customizing meeting kits that can be shipped to attendees’ homes as part of a virtual meeting, and sourcing entertainers and influencers to highlight the online event experience.
❚ The company now offers Elite Patient Services, a service that helps to retain patients in clinical trials by handling logistics and outreach.
❚ Jennifer Filippone has joined MGME as chief financial officer.
❚ The company instituted a monthly donation to No Child Goes Hungry when the Covid pandemic began affecting people’s ability to work.
Leadership
Jeff Guberman, CEO
Carvie Gillikin, COO
More Stats
Full-time employees: 118
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 112,842
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 39%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 83%
