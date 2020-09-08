McVeigh Global Meetings and Events: 2020 CMI 25

McVeigh Global Meetings and Events

New York, N.Y.

Corporate meetings in 2019: 871

Incentive travel programs in 2019: 14

Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, telecommunications, insurance/financial services

The Latest

❚ MGME’s virtual meeting services have expanded to include organizing “digital dining” events, customizing meeting kits that can be shipped to attendees’ homes as part of a virtual meeting, and sourcing entertainers and influencers to highlight the online event experience.

❚ The company now offers Elite Patient Services, a service that helps to retain patients in clinical trials by handling logistics and outreach.

❚ Jennifer Filippone has joined MGME as chief financial officer.

❚ The company instituted a monthly donation to No Child Goes Hungry when the Covid pandemic began affecting people’s ability to work.

Leadership

Jeff Guberman , CEO

Carvie Gillikin, COO

More Stats

Full-time employees: 118

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 112,842

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 39%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 83%