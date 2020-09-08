Skip navigation
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

McVeigh Global Meetings and Events: 2020 CMI 25

MGME Image 2.jpg
MGME Logo.jpg
 

McVeigh Global Meetings and Events

New York, N.Y.

Mcveigh.com

 
Corporate meetings in 2019: 871
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 14
Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, telecommunications, insurance/financial services
 

The Latest

❚ MGME’s virtual meeting services have expanded to include organizing “digital dining” events, customizing meeting kits that can be shipped to attendees’ homes as part of a virtual meeting, and sourcing entertainers and influencers to highlight the online event experience. 
❚ The company now offers Elite Patient Services, a service that helps to retain patients in clinical trials by handling logistics and outreach.
❚ Jennifer Filippone has joined MGME as chief financial officer. 
❚ The company instituted a monthly donation to No Child Goes Hungry when the Covid pandemic began affecting people’s ability to work.
 

Leadership 

JeffGuberman.jpg
Jeff Guberman, CEO 
Carvie Gillikin, COO 
 
 

More Stats

Full-time employees: 118
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 112,842
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 39%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 83%
 

Links

 
 

Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.

 

 

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox
