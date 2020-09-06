Skip navigation
Menu
CMI 25
LeadImage_September.jpg
Corporate Meetings & Events

BCD Meetings & Events, LLC: 2020 CMI 25

BCD Meetings & Events, LLC

Chicago

bcdme.com

 
Corporate meetings in 2019: 53,294
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 2,031
Top customer markets:  insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical
 

The Latest

❚ The company won the 2020 Excellence Award from Cvent in the “Cvent Partner of the Year” category. 
❚ BCD M&E released a new white paper on strategic meetings management in June. “Meetings Management Programs: Building for Change” expands on the SMM model developed by the Global Business Travel Association, considering 12 areas where organizations can measure their programs on a four-tier scale that runs from “unmanaged” to “developing” to “performing” and finally to “leading.” The areas to be measured are strategy, policy, technology, registration and approvals, strategic sourcing, process, preferred suppliers, payment, reporting, resource model, engagement, and stakeholders.
❚ In January, the company promoted Bruce Morgan, a 15-year BCD M&E veteran, to chief operating officer from his role as senior vice president, meetings management & LATAM. 
❚ In 2019, BCD M&E acquired L37, an event production and creative media agency headquartered in Chicago.
 

Leadership

Scott Graf, Global President
Bruce Morgan, COO
 

More Stats

Full-time employees: 640
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 1,650,369
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.:50%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 58%
 

Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Humana decor 3.jpg
ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives: 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020
LeadImage_September.jpg
George P. Johnson Experience Marketing: 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020
TSC.JPG
Meeting Expectations: 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020
Citrix Synergy.jpg
One10 : 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020