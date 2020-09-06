BCD Meetings & Events, LLC: 2020 CMI 25

BCD Meetings & Events, LLC

Chicago

Corporate meetings in 2019: 53,294

Incentive travel programs in 2019: 2,031

Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical

The Latest

❚ The company won the 2020 Excellence Award from Cvent in the “Cvent Partner of the Year” category.

❚ BCD M&E released a new white paper on strategic meetings management in June. “Meetings Management Programs: Building for Change” expands on the SMM model developed by the Global Business Travel Association, considering 12 areas where organizations can measure their programs on a four-tier scale that runs from “unmanaged” to “developing” to “performing” and finally to “leading.” The areas to be measured are strategy, policy, technology, registration and approvals, strategic sourcing, process, preferred suppliers, payment, reporting, resource model, engagement, and stakeholders.

❚ In January, the company promoted Bruce Morgan, a 15-year BCD M&E veteran, to chief operating officer from his role as senior vice president, meetings management & LATAM.

❚ In 2019, BCD M&E acquired L37, an event production and creative media agency headquartered in Chicago.

Leadership

Scott Graf , Global President

Bruce Morgan, COO

More Stats

Full-time employees: 640

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 1,650,369

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.:50%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 58%