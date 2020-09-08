Skip navigation
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

World Travel Inc. : 2020 CMI 25

World Travel Inc. 

Exton, Pa.

corporate.worldtravelinc.com

 
Corporate meetings in 2019: 968
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 33
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, healthcare/medical, entertainment/sports
 

The Latest

❚ In the past 12 months, World Travel has added a number of new clients, including Plymouth Rock Assurance, Make-a-Wish Foundation, and The Christian Broadcasting Network.
❚ The company has enhanced its service offerings with new technologies focused on travel information for travelers and risk management for travel and meeting managers. The company also offers customizable compliance messaging to help enforce travel policy.
❚ The company has introduced an event portal for the higher-education market.
❚ World Travel CEO Liz Mandarino has taken on the responsibilities of company president. 
❚ In early 2019, the company closed offices in Malvern, Pa., and Leola, Pa., as a result of its increasingly virtual workforce. 
 

Leadership 

Jim Wells, Chairman
Liz Mandarino, CEO and President
 

More Stats

Full-time employees: 522
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 42,003
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 9%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 11%
 

Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.

 

