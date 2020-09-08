Skip navigation
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

CWT Meetings & Events: 2020 CMI 25

CWT Meetings & Events

Minnetonka, Minn.

cwt-meetings-events.com

 
Corporate meetings in 2019: 15,633*
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 921*
Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, computers/electronics, energy/mining
 

The Latest

❚ CWT Meetings & Events made two key U.S. hires: Last fall, Cristina Scott, formerly with Sabre, was named vice president, global operations; and in January, Monica Dickenson, CMP, SMMC, joined the company as senior director of the SMM Center for Excellence from her role as head of global meetings and events for Shire. 
❚ Among other awards this year, the company was a finalist for a 2020 Excellence Award from Cvent in the “Cvent Partner of the Year” category. 
❚ The company has added to its virtual meeting services and can now support up to 100,000 users for an online event.
❚ CWT M&E’s tool called CWT Easy Meetings brings standard processes to booking small self-service meetings.
❚ 2019 saw the launch of CWT’s NORAM M&E Supplier of the year awards to recognize hotel and DMC partners.
❚ CWT M&E opened a group travel hub in Costa Rica to increase staffing during peak season.
 

Leadership 

Derek Sharp, Senior Vice President and Managing Director 
Beau Ballin, Commercial Leader, NORAM
 

More Stats

Full-time employees: 571
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 1,584,053*
*Global numbers
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 61%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 40%
 

Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.

