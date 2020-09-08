Skip navigation
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

SDI Meetings & Incentives: 2020 CMI 25

SDI-Banquet.jpg
SDI_1Globe_2C_No Shadow.jpg
 

SDI Meetings & Incentives

Chicago

sditravel.com

 
Corporate meetings in 2019: 160
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 70
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, healthcare/medical, manufacturing
 

The Latest

❚ Craig Dooley succeeded Scott Dillion as company president on January 1, 2020. Dillion, SDI’s founder, has a continuing role with the company. Prior to joining SDI in January 2019, Dooley led StoneWorks Advisory LLC, a consulting and executive coaching firm he founded. 
❚ SDI has added virtual and hybrid meeting and incentive program solutions to complement in-person group experiences.  The company has designed its our own and embraced its partners’ changes in travel and meeting space protocols for the health and safety of clients and staff.
❚ The company added six new clients in 2019 and delivered eight new programs.
❚ SDI is a wholly owned subsidiary of SmithBucklin, which focuses on conference design, participant marketing, exhibition management, registration, and more. 
 

Leadership 

Craig Dooley - SDI.jpg
Craig Dooley, President
Scott A. Dillion, Founder
 

More Stats

Full-time employees: 16
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 80,300
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 40%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 99%
 

Links

 

Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox
