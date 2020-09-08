SDI Meetings & Incentives: 2020 CMI 25

SDI Meetings & Incentives

Chicago

Corporate meetings in 2019: 160

Incentive travel programs in 2019: 70

Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, healthcare/medical, manufacturing

The Latest

❚ Craig Dooley succeeded Scott Dillion as company president on January 1, 2020. Dillion, SDI’s founder, has a continuing role with the company. Prior to joining SDI in January 2019, Dooley led StoneWorks Advisory LLC, a consulting and executive coaching firm he founded.

❚ SDI has added virtual and hybrid meeting and incentive program solutions to complement in-person group experiences. The company has designed its our own and embraced its partners’ changes in travel and meeting space protocols for the health and safety of clients and staff.

❚ The company added six new clients in 2019 and delivered eight new programs.

❚ SDI is a wholly owned subsidiary of SmithBucklin, which focuses on conference design, participant marketing, exhibition management, registration, and more.

Leadership

Craig Dooley , President

Scott A. Dillion, Founder

More Stats

Full-time employees: 16

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 80,300

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 40%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 99%