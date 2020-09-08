Skip navigation
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

Enterprise Events Group: 2020 CMI 25

Enterprise Events Group

San Rafael, Calif.

eeginc.com

 
Corporate meetings in 2019: 320
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 60
Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, computers/electronics, food service
 

The Latest

❚ The company’s proprietary event management software, Event360, is able to host virtual programs, including those with polling and gamification elements, while other departments at EEG are also supporting the company’s online meeting efforts. For example, EEG’s Strategic Sourcing Department has been sourcing venues to pre-record keynotes; the trade show and sponsorship team has been managing the virtual trade show experience; and the production team is working to ship speaker kits, record remote presentations, and create virtual scenic environments. 
❚ The company has officially added individual incentives to its services list.
❚ EEG has increased its charitable contributions in the past year, supporting All Stars Helping Kids, University of California San Francisco Health Celebrity Golf Classic, and more.
 
 

Leadership

Matthew Gillam, Co-founder 
Richard Calcaterra, Co-founder
 
 

More Stats

Full-time employees: 175
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 338,550
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 25%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 80%
 

Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.

