CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

Meetings & Incentives Worldwide Inc.: 2020 CMI 25

Meetings & Incentives Worldwide Inc.

Caledonia, Wis.

Meetings-incentives.com

 
Corporate meetings in 2019: 3,105
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 112
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical
 

The Latest

❚ The company was a finalist for a 2020 Excellence Award from Cvent in the “Cvent Partner of the Year” category. 
❚ MIW launched Incentive and Recognition Program Consulting, which will help clients to be strategic about their spend, processes, and engagement for incentives and recognition programs. The company has also added resources to its Intent Strategy Group consulting division, which helps clients with meetings and events strategy and platform technology solutions, including policy and process design and gap analysis. 
❚ In May, the company announced a collaboration with Bizly to support mutual customers. MIW consults with customers to help onboard the technology and drive a self-service meeting experience across an organization.
❚ MIW has expanded its Event Design team and services. In the current environment, with considerations from the CDC and other experts, that team is reimagining meetings, conferences, and trade shows with new protocols for physical-distancing, attendee flow, and emergency preparedness.
 

Leadership 

Tina Madden, Co-CEO, Chief Customer Officer
Jean Johnson, Co-CEO, Chief People Officer 
 

More Stats

Full-time employees: 310
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 285,000
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 34%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 76%
 

Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.

 
 
