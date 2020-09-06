Skip navigation
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

American Express Meetings & Events: 2020 CMI 25

American Express Meetings & Events

Jersey City, N.J.

amexglobalbusinesstravel.com/meetings-events

 
Corporate meetings in 2019: 80,351
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 3,856
Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical, computers/electronics
 

The Latest

❚ In December 2019, AEM&E launched Meetings Ground Transportation, a solution built on the miMeetings technology platform that allows planners to send requests for proposal to transportation suppliers and group attendees for shared rides. The tool also connects with FAA data and enables detailed reporting, standardized invoicing, and a simplified payment processing. 
❚ AEM&E has expanded its virtual and hybrid meetings offerings with additional suppliers for webcasting, virtual trade shows, and conferences.
❚ AEM&E is a member of the Meetings Mean Business Board of Directors.
❚ In August 2019, American Express Global Business Travel announced a flagship charitable effort in support of UNICEF. The company committed to support UNICEF through a half-million-dollar donation from August 2019 through June 2021.
❚ AEM&E is a division of American Express Global Business Travel. GBT, created in 2014 as a joint venture partnership between American Express and an investor group led by Certares, expanded in September 2019 with the acquisition of the German company DER Business Travel. 
 

Leadership 

Gerardo Tejado, Vice President and General Manager, American Express Meetings & Events
Paul Abbott, CEO, American Express Global Business Travel
 

More Stats

Full-time employees: 1,900
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 5,650,925
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 75%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: undisclosed
 

Links

 

Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.

