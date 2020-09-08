Skip navigation
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

Meeting Alliance, LLC: 2020 CMI 25

Meeting Alliance, LLC

Robbinsville, N.J.

meetingalliance.com

 
Corporate meetings in 2019: 203
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 12
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical
 

The Latest

❚ In light of the pandemic, the company has partnered with several virtual meeting platforms and now offers online events as a core service.
❚ Meeting Alliance continues to promote its “Alliance for Change,” a philanthropic program to encourage associates to give back to the community. The company supports local soup kitchens and food pantries, and the entire team volunteers on a monthly basis.
❚ Several senior managers serve on industry advisory boards to provide feedback and industry knowledge on service offerings and meeting technology. 
❚ The company has recently launched a comprehensive social media campaign.
 

Leadership 

David D’Eletto, Managing Partner
Michael Franks, Managing Partner
 

More Stats

Full-time employees: 18
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 165,000
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 10%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 90%
 

Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.

 

