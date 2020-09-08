Meeting Alliance, LLC: 2020 CMI 25

Meeting Alliance, LLC

Robbinsville, N.J.

Corporate meetings in 2019: 203

Incentive travel programs in 2019: 12

Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical

The Latest

❚ In light of the pandemic, the company has partnered with several virtual meeting platforms and now offers online events as a core service.

❚ Meeting Alliance continues to promote its “Alliance for Change,” a philanthropic program to encourage associates to give back to the community. The company supports local soup kitchens and food pantries, and the entire team volunteers on a monthly basis.

❚ Several senior managers serve on industry advisory boards to provide feedback and industry knowledge on service offerings and meeting technology.

❚ The company has recently launched a comprehensive social media campaign.

Leadership

David D’Eletto, Managing Partner

Michael Franks, Managing Partner

More Stats

Full-time employees: 18

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 165,000

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 10%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 90%