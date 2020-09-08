Meeting Alliance, LLC: 2020 CMI 25

Meeting Alliance, LLC
Robbinsville, N.J.
meetingalliance.com
Corporate meetings in 2019: 203
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 12
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical
The Latest
❚ In light of the pandemic, the company has partnered with several virtual meeting platforms and now offers online events as a core service.
❚ Meeting Alliance continues to promote its “Alliance for Change,” a philanthropic program to encourage associates to give back to the community. The company supports local soup kitchens and food pantries, and the entire team volunteers on a monthly basis.
❚ Several senior managers serve on industry advisory boards to provide feedback and industry knowledge on service offerings and meeting technology.
❚ The company has recently launched a comprehensive social media campaign.
Leadership
David D’Eletto, Managing Partner
Michael Franks, Managing Partner
More Stats
Full-time employees: 18
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 165,000
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 10%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 90%
