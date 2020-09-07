Skip navigation
Menu
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

Creative Group Inc.: 2020 CMI 25

User-Conference.jpg
Start Slideshow

CG(r)%20stacked_with%20tag[1].png

 

Creative Group Inc.

Shaumburg, Ill.

www.creativegroupinc.com

 
Corporate meetings in 2019: 395
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 188
Top customer markets: computers/electronics, insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical
 

The Latest

❚ In September 2019, Creative Group announced the acquisition of Meridican, a Toronto-based meetings and incentive company. Both Meridian and Strategic Meetings + Incentives, a second Toronto company aligned with Creative Group, rebranded last fall under the Creative Group umbrella.
❚ The company won a 2019 Crystal Award from the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence in the “Most Effective Incentive Marketing Campaign” category. SITE recognized Creative Group for its work designing effective messaging and building excitement for an incentive travel program in Peru for Alliance Laundry Systems. Creative Group also took home an ICE Award from the Canadian Chapter of SITE.
❚ Terry Manion, senior vice president, business development, is the president elect of the SITE Foundation, and Ellie MacPherson, CITP, sits on SITE’s board of directors.
❚ Creative Group has launched a formal 12-month CSR initiative focused on children called “When Children Thrive, the World Thrives.” 
 

Leadership 

JanetTraphagen2.jpg
Janet Traphagen, President
Glenn Darlington, Executive Vice President, Business Development 
 

More Stats

Full-time employees: 184
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 255,786
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 7%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 93%
 

Links

 

Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Corporate Toolbox
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Humana decor 3.jpg
ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives: 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020
LeadImage_September.jpg
George P. Johnson Experience Marketing: 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020
TSC.JPG
Meeting Expectations: 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020
Citrix Synergy.jpg
One10 : 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020