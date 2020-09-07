Creative Group Inc.: 2020 CMI 25

Creative Group Inc.

Shaumburg, Ill.

Corporate meetings in 2019: 395

Incentive travel programs in 2019: 188

Top customer markets: computers/electronics, insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical

The Latest

❚ In September 2019, Creative Group announced the acquisition of Meridican, a Toronto-based meetings and incentive company. Both Meridian and Strategic Meetings + Incentives, a second Toronto company aligned with Creative Group, rebranded last fall under the Creative Group umbrella.

❚ The company won a 2019 Crystal Award from the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence in the “Most Effective Incentive Marketing Campaign” category. SITE recognized Creative Group for its work designing effective messaging and building excitement for an incentive travel program in Peru for Alliance Laundry Systems. Creative Group also took home an ICE Award from the Canadian Chapter of SITE.

❚ Terry Manion, senior vice president, business development, is the president elect of the SITE Foundation, and Ellie MacPherson, CITP, sits on SITE’s board of directors.

❚ Creative Group has launched a formal 12-month CSR initiative focused on children called “When Children Thrive, the World Thrives.”

Leadership

Janet Traphagen , President

Glenn Darlington, Executive Vice President, Business Development

More Stats

Full-time employees: 184

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 255,786

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 7%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 93%