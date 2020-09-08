Maritz Global Events: 2020 CMI 25

Maritz Global Events

St. Louis, Mo.

Corporate meetings in 2019: 6,603

Incentive travel programs in 2019: 348

Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, automotive, computers/electronics

The Latest

❚ Maritz Global Events has combining its two divisions, Maritz Travel and Experient, into a unified company under the Maritz Global Events brand.

❚ In addition to aligning under one brand name, the company has consolidated its key functions—sales and marketing, technology, and operations—with Enterprise Vice Presidents Mary Casey, Steve O’Malley, and John Wahle, respectively, leading these areas.

❚ Maritz Global Events launched Planwell Meetwell, an initiative to create safe and secure face-to-face events. Working with associates and partners the company examined details of the guest experience to create both real and perceived safety in event design, hotel sourcing and contracting, event planning and management, event technology, on-site guest experiences, and customer service.

❚ Maritz Global Events is a member of the Meetings Mean Business Board of Directors.

❚ In 2019, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary, and also released its first Event Impact Report, which highlights trends in creating impactful events.

❚ Steve O’Malley, enterprise vice president and COO, is the 2020 chair of Meeting Professionals International’s International Board of Directors.

Leadership

David Peckinpaugh , President, Maritz Global Events

Steve O’Malley, Enterprise Vice President and COO

More Stats

Full-time employees: 1,519

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 2,187,068

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 12.6%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: undisclosed