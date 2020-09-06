Bishop-McCann, LLC: 2020 CMI 25

Bishop-McCann, LLC

Kansas City, Mo.

Corporate meetings in 2019: 305

Incentive travel programs in 2019: 20

Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, telecommunications, franchise

The Latest

❚ Bishop-McCann acquired the meetings and events division of ASE Group on January 1. ASE specializes in orchestrating franchise conferences. The acquisition added 11 associates and nine clients.

❚ Last fall, the company announced a partnership with Immersion Neuroscience to offer an attendee wrist monitor that tracks meeting engagement in real time.

❚ In March, Bishop-McCann partnered with InHouse Physicians, allowing it to deliver on-site medical care at meetings and events. Services can include an on-site medical provider, an on-site mini emergency room, pandemic preparedness plans, and more.

❚ Bishop-McCann is now using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Service Automation, a project planning and management tool that allows customers and partners to view project-related activity on a self-serve basis.

❚ Among the company’s newest clients are Gilead Sciences, KU Medical, and Puma Biotechnology.

❚ Company President and CEO Rob Adams is serving a two-year term on Meeting Professionals International’s International Board of Directors.

Leadership

Rob Adams , President and CEO

Dan Nilsen, Founder

More Stats

Full-time employees: 105

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 78,559

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 5%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 95%