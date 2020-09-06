Skip navigation
Menu
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

Bishop-McCann, LLC: 2020 CMI 25

Bishop-McCann Image 1.jpg
Start Slideshow

Bishop-McCann Logo.jpg

Bishop-McCann, LLC

Kansas City, Mo.

bishopmccann.com

 
Corporate meetings in 2019: 305
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 20
Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, telecommunications, franchise
 

The Latest

❚ Bishop-McCann acquired the meetings and events division of ASE Group on January 1. ASE specializes in orchestrating franchise conferences. The acquisition added 11 associates and nine clients. 
❚ Last fall, the company announced a partnership with Immersion Neuroscience to offer an attendee wrist monitor that tracks meeting engagement in real time.
❚ In March, Bishop-McCann partnered with InHouse Physicians, allowing it to deliver on-site medical care at meetings and events. Services can include an on-site medical provider, an on-site mini emergency room, pandemic preparedness plans, and more.
❚ Bishop-McCann is now using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Service Automation, a project planning and management tool that allows customers and partners to view project-related activity on a self-serve basis.
❚ Among the company’s newest clients are Gilead Sciences, KU Medical, and Puma Biotechnology.
❚ Company President and CEO Rob Adams is serving a two-year term on Meeting Professionals International’s International Board of Directors.
 

Leadership 

Rob Adams.JPG
Rob Adams, President and CEO
Dan Nilsen, Founder
 

More Stats

Full-time employees: 105
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 78,559
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 5%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 95%
 

Links

 

Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.

 
 
Start Slideshow
TAGS: Corporate Toolbox
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Humana decor 3.jpg
ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives: 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020
LeadImage_September.jpg
George P. Johnson Experience Marketing: 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020
TSC.JPG
Meeting Expectations: 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020
Citrix Synergy.jpg
One10 : 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020