ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives: 2020 CMI 25

ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives

Minneapolis

Corporate meetings in 2019: 390

Incentive travel programs in 2019: 28

Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, healthcare/medical, business services

The Latest

❚ ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives was a finalist for a 2020 Excellence Award from Cvent in the “Best Onsite Attendee Experience” category.

❚ Canyon Creek Travel, Dallas, acquired in spring 2019, now operates as ALTOUR. While it is primarily a corporate travel management company for small and mid-market clients, it also handles group and international travel.

❚ Among ALTOUR’s newest clients are Squire Patton Boggs and 7-Eleven.

❚ ALTOUR now offers a mobile app that provides travelers with itineraries, expense tracking, online booking, and more.

❚ Charitable efforts this year have included a five-day food drive that brought in more than 2,000 pounds of goods for a local food pantry.

❚ ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives is a division of ALTOUR International. ALTOUR merged with Travel Leaders Group Holdings in 2017.

Leadership

Mary Sue Leathers , President, ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives

Alexandre Chemla, Founder and President

Lee Thomas, COO

More Stats

Full-time employees: 1,400

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 89,423

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 18%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 58%