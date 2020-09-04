Skip navigation
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives: 2020 CMI 25

ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives 

Minneapolis 

altour.com/meetings-and-incentives

 
Corporate meetings in 2019: 390
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 28
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, healthcare/medical, business services
 

The Latest

❚ ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives was a finalist for a 2020 Excellence Award from Cvent in the “Best Onsite Attendee Experience” category. 
❚ Canyon Creek Travel, Dallas, acquired in spring 2019, now operates as ALTOUR. While it is primarily a corporate travel management company for small and mid-market clients, it also handles group and international travel. 
❚ Among ALTOUR’s newest clients are Squire Patton Boggs and 7-Eleven.
❚ ALTOUR now offers a mobile app that provides travelers with itineraries, expense tracking, online booking, and more.
❚ Charitable efforts this year have included a five-day food drive that brought in more than 2,000 pounds of goods for a local food pantry.
❚ ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives is a division of ALTOUR International. ALTOUR merged with Travel Leaders Group Holdings in 2017. 
 

Leadership

Mary Sue Leathers, President, ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives
Alexandre Chemla, Founder and President
Lee Thomas, COO 
 

More Stats

Full-time employees: 1,400
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 89,423
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 18%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 58% 
 

Links

 

Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.

