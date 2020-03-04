Skip navigation
The Meeting Planners Risk-Management Resource

From COVID-19 to wildfires: Expert guidance on protecting your event from the unexpected and best practices and tips for surviving a crisis.

Stay up-to-date on the latest information to protect your meetings and events from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak or other disruptions. MeetingsNet offers CMP accredited one-day Risk360 education on risk management for meeting professionals, but if you can’t make our events in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and New York City this year, use this continuously updated risk management guide for expert advice on dealing with the current crisis, preparing for the next one, and best practices to protect your attendees and employees from the unexpected.

How to Create a Virtual Conference

Insurance and Legal Guidance for the Coronavirus Outbreak

 

Survey: Coronavirus Impact on Independent Planning Companies

15 Steps to Safeguard Attendees from Coronavirus

Cancellation Communications: How to Unplan a Meeting

Do One Thing: Your 2019 Plan for Safer Meetings

3 Pro Tips for Livestreaming Your Events

Hell No, We Won’t Go! Dealing With Protests at Your Conference

 

Risk360, MeetingsNet’s one-day conference on meeting risk management. May 28, Washington, D.C. More here.

Webinar: The Trouble Trifecta: Attrition, Cancellation, and Force Majeure. March 24, 2 p.m. ET

 

Events Industry Council COVID-19 Resource Page

World Health Organization COVID-19 Resource Page

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Situation Summary

Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Tracker Dashboard

