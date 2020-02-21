[Webinar] The Trouble Trifecta: Attrition, Cancellation, and Force Majeure

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: March 24, 2020 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Whether you’re concerned about coronavirus, cyclones, or indecisive senior execs messing with your conference plans, the best line of defense is a well written contract that will protect your organization when the unforeseen or unimaginable happens. Veteran meetings industry attorney Barbara Dunn will review three critical clauses—attrition, cancellation, and force majeure—explaining what a fair clause looks like and the most common mistakes meeting planners make in the negotiations with their hotel partners.

Attend this webinar to:

Avoid the most common attrition clause mistakes

Understand the difference between actual and liquidated damages when contracting a cancellation clause

Learn when a force majeure clause can—and can’t—be applied.



Speakers:

Barbara Dunn

Partner, Barnes & Thornburg

Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet

Sponsored by:

