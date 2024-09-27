Hotel-Labor Progress: Contract Deals Reached in 2 Cities

Late on September 26, hotel workers in Greenwich, Conn., and Providence, R.I., ratified four-year union contracts that include wage increases and more affordable healthcare benefits.



The new contracts at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich and Omni Providence Hotel are the first to resolve ongoing disputes around the country between employees represented by hospitality-workers union Unite Here and more than two dozen properties managed by Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, and Omni.



The union celebrated the contract settlements but cautioned that rolling three-day strikes conducted on short notice will continue elsewhere until new agreements replace now-expired contracts. Destinations where short-term strikes could happen include Baltimore, Boston, Kauai, and Seattle, along with four in California: Oakland, Sacramento, San Jose, and San Mateo County.



In addition, more than 4,000 hotel workers in Honolulu, San Diego, and San Francisco walked off the job in early September and say they won’t return until a deal is reached in their city.



“These first contracts are an encouragement to hotel workers in other cities as strikes continue,” said Gwen Mills, international president of Unite Here. However, “we’re in this for the long haul, and we urge travelers to continue to prepare for possible disruptions” in affected destinations.



