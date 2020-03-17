[Webinar] Convert, Don’t Cancel! Rescue Your Live Event by Converting to Virtual in 5 Easy Steps

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: April 15, 2020 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Today, every organization is reassessing meetings and events until the pandemic threat passes. Join this webinar to avoid costly disruptions by change course with creative format approaches.

Our expert presenters will explain how to convert your live meeting into an engaging virtual event in five easy steps, and share real-world best practices from recent, successfully converted virtual meetings. Whether it’s COVID-19 or another force majeure, offering interactive virtual connectivity will ensure your meeting continues without putting your audience and presenters at risk.

In this webinar, you’ll learn to

Create a strong virtual attendance and supportive attitude from your current registrants through clear communication and low-friction registration transfers

Select the right virtual platform and technology provider based on your audience size, as well as engagement, data, and service needs

Identify key features, benefits, service, and support to set expectations for incredibly interactive, full-service events



Speakers:

Ryan Mazon

Senior Vice President of Business Development

Educational Measures

Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet

