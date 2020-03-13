Skip navigation
Menu
conference-speaker.jpg
Meeting Planning Toolbox>Speakers & Entertainment

Inexperienced Speakers Put Your Conference at Risk

Are your educational presenters prepared to deliver a meaningful learning experience?

Professional conferences have an interesting business model. We charge hundreds or thousands of dollars for attendees to participate in education programming primarily delivered by their peers (who receive little to no compensation). 

These peer presenters benefit with the hope of being viewed as an industry thought leader, or, as in the case of scientific and medical meetings, advancing their careers.

Most industry presenters have had little to no training in how to design and deliver a meaningful learning experience. This fact puts the core of our conference business model at risk.

One of the smartest ways of lowering this risk is for conference organizers to invest in developing their industry presenters. The ultimate goal is to help them become better designers and facilitators of learning experiences. If you are able to develop a faculty as an asset, your business model risk is substantially improved. 

Reprinted with permission from Velvet Chainsaw’s Sticky Conference newsletter.

TAGS: Event Design & Ideas Association Toolbox Corporate Toolbox
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Kinetic_Keynotes_Opening_Gallery_Image_rev.jpg
Kinetic Keynotes
Mar 04, 2020
laughter-yoga-meetingsnet.jpg
Where’s the FOMO? In-Person Events Need Interactivity
Mar 03, 2020
homelesschoir.png
Social Responsibility at Events, Up Close and Personal
Jan 17, 2020
GettyImages-1066634038.jpg
Aussie Speakers Bureau Launches in the U.S.
Jan 06, 2020