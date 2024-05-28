Talent, Humor, Positivity: 4 Keynotes from MPI’s WEC

Many conferences are lucky to have an opening and closing keynote. But at Meeting Professionals International’s World Education Congress last week there were four general session speakers, each of whom delivered uplifting messages in surprising and positive ways.

Jesse States, CMP, CMM, vice president of the MPI Academy, has taken an “intentional path” to diversify the speaker lineup for the WEC’s 115 sessions, noted Paul Van Deventer, MPI president and CEO. Those efforts were reflected in the keynotes, as was a focus on musical creativity and passion—three of the four keynotes featured musical performances.