The Show About Making Events Memorable

Event pros of all kinds gathered in Austin, Texas, from February 12 to 15 for Catersource + The Special Event, a week of education, networking, and new ideas. From pre-conference tours of Austin’s catering and event venues, to a lively trade-show floor, to the closing-night celebration at Superstition Night Club, attendees got a taste of the latest trends in F&B, decor, and entertainment.

Here’s a peek inside the event, focusing on the elements that make meetings memorable.