Skip navigation
Menu
version3_wk copy.jpg
Event consultant Christa Hovis created this A.I.-generated image to illustrate her idea for a dramatic gala entrance.
Meeting Planning Toolbox>Event Design & Ideas

A.I.-Powered Event Design: Bringing Ideas to Life

Here’s how a veteran event organizer is using A.I. image generators to communicate her design concepts more quickly and accurately.

Like many meeting professionals, independent event consultant Christa Hovis sees creativity as her stock in trade. So, a critical step in the early stages of any event is communicating her ideas to clients.

Lately, artificial intelligence tools have made a considerable impact on that process.

Hovis, who calls herself “The Event Diva,” has decades of experience with meetings and incentive-travel programs. Until recently, concepting was a time-consuming process that involved searching out images online that came close to what she was thinking or creating sketches from the ideas in her head.

“Prior to using A.I. tools in my design-concepting phase, it could take me as long as three weeks to complete a creative design,” said Hovis. “Now, with A.I., I have cut my detailed-design time by half. I can take what I am thinking about, convey it into an A.I. tool, and the output is the A.I. version of that design.”

Using A.I. effectively has meant mastering the craft of writing effective prompts. “As a creative, I needed some time to learn how to take what is in my head and convert it to simple phrases of text,” she says. “It definitely takes some playing around with.” 

A.I. images have been especially effective for driving conversations about client expectations. Below are examples of three gala-event entrances she designed with A.I. using the event’s color palette and incorporating a sponsor logo. (Logo has been removed for confidentiality.) Without a lot of extra effort, Hovis is able to present clients with options to review for low-cost, mid-level, and over-the-top designs: 

version1 copy.jpg

version2 copy.jpg

version3_wk copy.jpg

“I can then share with the client what is possible creatively,” she says. “From there, the client's feedback informs me as to the direction I need to go as far as pricing out the concept.”

Hovis has had success working with A.I. image generators Midjourney and DALL-E. “The more advanced platforms, which you pay for, can take a lot of detail in the prompts and provide great visual outputs,” she says. Her best advice for working with these A.I. platforms: Remember to save. She notes that some of the platforms reset if you don't save, and both your prompts and images will be lost.

For more stories about how meeting professionals are using A.I., read A.I. Power Users Share Their Planning Stories

Don't miss a thing: Sign up for our e-newsletters HERE.
And join the industry conversation: Connect with us on LinkedIn.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
DNC-2024.jpg
Event-Content Amplification: News from Zoom and the Democrats
Aug 20, 2024
Outdoor_event.jpg
Have a Seat: Let’s Talk about Furniture Trends
Aug 16, 2024
61cb3c24-34bf-4ae5-9870-59f95cb617cb.jpg
Pleasing the Toughest Event Audience: Fellow Planners
Jun 28, 2024
Screenshot 2024-06-27 at 3.58.36 PM.png
7 A.I. Tips and Techniques for Novices
Jun 27, 2024