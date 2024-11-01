Orchestrating the DNC in Chicago

Move-in for the 2024 Democratic National Convention was well underway at Chicago’s McCormick Place and the United Center arena when President Joe Biden announced on July 21 that he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race—less than one month before the event opened on August 19.

The DNC organizing team quickly pivoted to prepare for the historic event. The convention would be the platform to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as the first Black and South Asian female U.S. presidential candidate.

This shift amped up the importance o f delegate voting at the convention, which would attract more than 50,000 attendees, including 5,000 delegates and alternates as well as 15,000 members of the media. And with numerous high-profile speakers, including President Biden and two former Presidents, the event had no shortage of logistical challenges, including transportation, housing, and security.

A Behind-the-Scenes Look

Two people with an insider's view of the planning and execution of the 2024 DNC are Casey Frary (left) and Lisa Miller (right). Frary serves as the Democratic National Convention Committee’s senior director, venue operations and senior advisor to the convention, while Miller is vice president, event and trade show production at Hargrove from Encore, an official event manager for the convention.

The relationship, as Frary described it, is like a composer and a conductor. Hargrove plays a major role in managing the vendors for the convention, making it “the conductor of the orchestra, where the vendors are the sections of the orchestra.” Hargrove’s job is to make sure they’re all playing the same tune, she explains.

In a fascinatng 40-minute podcast with host Danica Tormohlen, editor of Trade Show News Network, the two veteran planners discussed the event and their collaboration.

Here are some takeaways from the conversation about the “citywide on steroids,” as Miller puts it. Watch or listen to the full interview here.

Budgeting: While the convention operated under a substantial budget—about $20 million for convention operations—managing resources required effective prioritization. “The DNC does a really great job of being realistic about the budget from the beginning and building in contingencies,” says Miller. “There are so many unknowns. Especially for a [project] that big—but ultimately for any [project]—there are things that are going to happen. You really want to make sure that you are constantly looking at the budget when you're making decisions. Casey is amazing at this and at understanding how the choices she's making affect budget. It's why we love working with her so much.”

“Wow” Elements: Tech advancements played a key role in the DNC’s visual impact. For example, the event featured a massive, curved LED backdrop as well as innovative lighting effects using Pixmob, a radio-controlled LED wristband for attendees to wear, like those seen during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. These technologies not only enhanced the visual appeal but also improved the overall attendee experience.

New Media: A standout aspect of this year’s DNC was the integration of influencers into the media mix. By creating dedicated spaces (left) and opportunities for influencers to capture and share content, the event reached wider audiences and facilitated more dynamic engagement.

“Not only did we have an influencer lounge, but we also had influencer suites and an influencer stage,” Miller said. “We actually carved out an area on the floor that influencers could use to videotape themselves. It was the first time I’ve ever seen that really done well at a show, leaning into the influencer world and giving them the technology.”

Collaboration: Partnerships, especially with venues like the United Center, were integral to navigating the event’s logistical complexities. “We don't use the arena like a lot of [other] events or even concerts,” Frary explained. “We do a lot of construction. We really utilize the building in a very different way.” The DNC took out fixed seating, transformed suites into sets for media broadcast teams, and built spaces for press “stand ups,” Frary said.