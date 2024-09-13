He Said What?! How to Prepare for Controversial Speakers

When event planners decide to hire a potentially polarizing speaker, it's a high-stakes choice. While they can generate attention, sell tickets, and spark important dialogue, provocative keynotes also bring the potential for conflict, protests, and reputational damage.

To host a successful event with an opinion-splitting speaker, here are five steps that can minimize risks and keep things on track.

1. Think through the risks

Before booking a divisive speaker, event planners should consider their motivations. “When you choose a controversial speaker, you know there may be conflict,” points out Tricia Richards-Service, founder and president of I Need A Speaker, a speaker-search site. “Examine your motives. Is that speaker really the right person for your event, or are you just trying to gain attention for your event?”

Bringing in a controversial speaker might boost sales and press coverage, but do the rewards outweigh the risks? Think through the financial and reputational implications, especially if the event is linked to a university, religious institution, or publicly traded company, advises Samuella R. Becker, CEO and founder of TigressPR.

Other pre-booking, decision-making questions from Becker:

• In addition to an in-person audience, will the event be streamed and/or available to watch at a later date?

• How will you prepare for potential backlash?

• Is this a one-off event or part of a series dedicated to bringing in alternate viewpoints?

• Will an alternative point of view be presented?

• Will the audience have a chance to ask questions?

2. Use planning calls and on-site rehearsals

Pre-event calls set the tone and ensure alignment between the speaker and the event's goals. “This discussion should cover essential ground rules, the client's culture, and the speaker's personality, which ideally should be vetted before any contracts are signed,” says Petrina Rosholt, vice president of account services and event management at INVNT. Along with on-site rehearsals, this call is the time to review expectations and clarify policies with the speaker.

This point is echoed by Maria Knöbel, medical director at Medical Cert UK, who regularly organizes medical events with speakers who may have polarizing views.

“We go over their content for the talk, including any topics that might be controversial, making sure they grasp the event's purpose and the audience's sensitivities,” she says. “If the speaker has a reputation for being highly polarizing, I outline specific guidelines on what is considered off-limits. I also prepare a comprehensive briefing document for the speaker that includes key messages, potential pitfalls, and a clear outline of what is appropriate for the event."

She adds that careful planning “helps you steer clear of any surprises and makes sure the speaker's contributions fit with the event's goals.”

3. Prep the audience, too

If a speaker is likely to evoke a strong reaction from the audience, make sure attendees are prepared both before the event and from the stage before the speaker arrives. “Make the purpose of the event clear and set behavioral expectations,” suggests Kris Campbell, founder and CEO of speakercasting.

“If this is an event with a well-known figure who people have strong feelings about, both positive and negative, I would suggest the host call out the elephant in the room as part of the introduction,” Campbell adds. “Once you have somewhat defused the situation, the keynote or fireside chat will likely become fascinating, even to those who aren’t a fan of the speaker.”

4. Immediately address inflammatory remarks

Even with thorough planning, there's always the risk that a controversial speaker might go off script, making unplanned or inflammatory remarks. So, Rosholt advises that “if the speaker deviates from the pre-agreed script or makes inflammatory remarks, a client executive should immediately address the audience, clarifying that the speaker's opinions do not reflect the brand's values.” Confidence monitors can also be useful tools for signaling speakers to stay on message or move on from a contentious topic, she says.

Knöbel shares a personal experience where a speaker unexpectedly made harsh remarks on a sensitive subject. Her team immediately sprung to action to craft a statement that addressed the concerns, provided context, outlined the event's dedication to fostering positive discussions, and reaffirmed the event's core principles and goals. "We then spread this statement across various platforms, including social media and direct messages to the attendees, to handle the aftermath and shift the focus back on the event's objectives.”

5. Have a dedicated team monitoring real-time feedback

In addition to having a crisis-management team and security on standby, Knöbel suggests assigning team members to monitor and manage real-time feedback and emerging issues—both on social media and in person. “This team member is trained to quickly figure out the severity and nature of any feedback or criticism, enabling us to tackle problems quickly” and decide on the best course of action, she says.

This article originally appeared in full in BizBash, a sister brand to MeetingsNet in the Connect Meetings portfolio.