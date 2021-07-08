Changemakers 2021

Out of adversity comes opportunity. The flood of nominations that came in for our 2021 Changemaker honors—at least double the number received in a typical year—is wonderful proof of that old maxim. Faced with the pandemic and a year of racial reckoning, meeting professionals had an opportunity to learn, drive change, and push themselves and their organizations forward. We’re thrilled with the Changemakers we’ve profiled—wonderful communicators, instigators, and innovators—but we know there are so many others who have stepped out of their comfort zones over the past year to drive change at their organization and in our industry.
Hats off to all the planners and suppliers who were nominated, and a round of applause to these special leaders on our 2021 Changemakers list:
Carrie Abernathy, CMP, CEM, CSEP
Lead Meeting Planner, Altria;
CEO, A Woman With Drive
Mary Ackleson
Senior Program Manager
Kristen Wheeler
Meetings Program Manager
National Rural Electric Cooperative Association
Edward Bagsic, CMP
Senior Manager of Conventions, VIP Events, and Budgets
National Business Aviation Association
Jennifer Bertolino
Director of Catering Sales
Levy Restaurants
Thomas Whelan
Director of Banquets
Levy Convention Centers
Michelle Dunnick, MBA, CPCE
Director of Events and Investor Relations
United Way of Southeast Louisiana
Tina Fullard
Head of Corporate Programs & Hospitality Services
Truist
Mike Gamble
President & CEO
SearchWide Global
Janice Jackson, CMP, DES, CTA
Events and Meeting Manager
National Football League Players Association
Shameka Jennings, MTA, CMP, DES
Founder
EventsNoire
Jaclyn Kelly
Director, Corporate Relations
Radiological Society of North America
Melissa Klingler
Vice President, Educational Program Development
Adam Saunders
Senior Director, Live Meeting Multimedia
PeerView Institute for Medical Education
Margaret Launzel-Pennes
CEO
Pop Experiential
Natalie Lowe, CMP
Owner, Celebrate Niagra
Co-Founder, The Sustainable Events Forum
Candice Tulsieram, DES
Owner, 360 Events
Co-Founder, The Sustainable Events Forum
Lori Pugh Marcum, MEM, CMP, CMM, CED, HMCC
Director of Events
Path to Purchase Institute, IQ Ensemble
Heather Mason
CEO and Founder
Caspian Agency
Carolyn Pund, CMM, DES
Global Leader, Strategic Meetings Management and Digital Webinars
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Sue Sung
Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Freeman
Executive Director, Go LIVE Together