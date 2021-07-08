Changemakers 2021

Out of adversity comes opportunity. The flood of nominations that came in for our 2021 Changemaker honors—at least double the number received in a typical year—is wonderful proof of that old maxim. Faced with the pandemic and a year of racial reckoning, meeting professionals had an opportunity to learn, drive change, and push themselves and their organizations forward. We’re thrilled with the Changemakers we’ve profiled—wonderful communicators, instigators, and innovators—but we know there are so many others who have stepped out of their comfort zones over the past year to drive change at their organization and in our industry.

Hats off to all the planners and suppliers who were nominated, and a round of applause to these special leaders on our 2021 Changemakers list:

Carrie Abernathy, CMP, CEM, CSEP

Lead Meeting Planner, Altria;

CEO, A Woman With Drive

Mary Ackleson

Senior Program Manager

Kristen Wheeler

Meetings Program Manager

National Rural Electric Cooperative Association

Edward Bagsic, CMP

Senior Manager of Conventions, VIP Events, and Budgets

National Business Aviation Association

Jennifer Bertolino

Director of Catering Sales

Levy Restaurants

Thomas Whelan

Director of Banquets

Levy Convention Centers

Michelle Dunnick, MBA, CPCE

Director of Events and Investor Relations

United Way of Southeast Louisiana

Tina Fullard

Head of Corporate Programs & Hospitality Services

Truist

Mike Gamble

President & CEO

SearchWide Global

Janice Jackson, CMP, DES, CTA

Events and Meeting Manager

National Football League Players Association

Jaclyn Kelly

Director, Corporate Relations

Radiological Society of North America

Melissa Klingler

Vice President, Educational Program Development

Adam Saunders

Senior Director, Live Meeting Multimedia

PeerView Institute for Medical Education

Margaret Launzel-Pennes

CEO

Pop Experiential

Natalie Lowe, CMP

Owner, Celebrate Niagra

Co-Founder, The Sustainable Events Forum

Candice Tulsieram, DES

Owner, 360 Events

Co-Founder, The Sustainable Events Forum

Lori Pugh Marcum, MEM, CMP, CMM, CED, HMCC

Director of Events

Path to Purchase Institute, IQ Ensemble

Heather Mason

CEO and Founder

Caspian Agency

Carolyn Pund, CMM, DES

Global Leader, Strategic Meetings Management and Digital Webinars

Cisco Systems, Inc.