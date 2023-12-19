2024 Event Trends Forecast

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: December 6, 2023 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

As we gear up for 2024, event and marketing professionals are feeling optimistic, but there are still lingering questions about what the new year may bring. Will costs finally come down? Will budgets come out of the deep freeze? And how are successful teams navigating rising attendee expectations?



​​Join us as we unpack all of this and more, sharing the key trends that will shape events in 2024.



Our annual trends forecast is one of our favorite webinars of the year, and we’re thrilled to

have a panel of event experts to share their predictions on:

- The importance of reimagining event engagement

- The emerging role of AI

- Why sustainability and accessibility are essential

- How venues will support experience-first events

Speakers:

Felicia Asiedu

Marketing Director for Event Marketing and Management

Cvent Europe







Alex Platia

Product Marketing

Cvent





