Cvent 1-14 Istock Photo.jpg
2024 Event Trends Forecast

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: December 6, 2023 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour    

As we gear up for 2024, event and marketing professionals are feeling optimistic, but there are still lingering questions about what the new year may bring. Will costs finally come down? Will budgets come out of the deep freeze? And how are successful teams navigating rising attendee expectations?

​​Join us as we unpack all of this and more, sharing the key trends that will shape events in 2024.

Our annual trends forecast is one of our favorite webinars of the year, and we’re thrilled to
have a panel of event experts to share their predictions on:
- The importance of reimagining event engagement
- The emerging role of AI
- Why sustainability and accessibility are essential
- How venues will support experience-first events

Speakers:

New Felicia.jpg

Felicia Asiedu
Marketing Director for Event Marketing and Management
Cvent Europe



New Alex Headshot.jpgAlex Platia
Product Marketing
Cvent



Sponsored by:

Cvent logo

Register for the webinar below:

 
