[Webinar] How to Justify SKO Costs by Proving Impact

Webinar live date: August 21, 2024 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Sales Kickoffs (SKOs) are crucial for motivating and activating your salesforce. As we enter SKO-planning season, budgets remain tight and every dollar is being scrutinized. So how should you be thinking about the need to deliver an impactful SKO while optimizing your budget? Join us as industry experts, including sales leaders and event planning pros, share their practical strategies for creating compelling, cost-effective SKOs. Discover how to optimize your SKO planning, ensuring every dollar spent is an investment in driving your sales team toward success.

Key topics of discussion will include:

Choosing the Right SKO Format: Find out how to select the best format—virtual, in- person, or hybrid—based on cost, benefits, and what works best for your team.

Delivering Engaging and Educative Content: Hear what type of content fires up and informs your team, while supporting your sales strategies.

Measuring SKO Success: Learn to set clear goals and track the effectiveness of your SKO with the right KPIs.



