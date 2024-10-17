[Webinar] How to Repurpose Your Event Content Like a Pro

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: December 10, 2024 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Your events generate a goldmine of content. Don’t let all your hard work go to waste! Join Victoria, a content marketer from Cvent, as she shares tips on repurposing your valuable content to extend the life of your event and engage your audience for months to come.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

The importance of repurposing content to extend the content’s lifespan beyond the event

How you can use different content formats to offer your message in new ways

Ways to measure the impact and success of your re-purposed content



Speaker:

Victoria Akinsowon

Manager, Content Marketing

Cvent



Sponsored by:

