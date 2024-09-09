[Webinar] Why You Need an Event Technologist on Your Team

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: October 23, 2024 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

As organizations increasingly rely on technology to enhance their events, the role of event technologists becomes paramount. This person is responsible for understanding the event tech landscape and marrying that to the needs of your business to ensure your teams can efficiently execute events, deliver exceptional attendee experiences, and report on results.

This webinar dives into the evolving event landscape, emphasizing the critical need for event technologists to navigate the complex world of event technology. Attendees will understand the value derived from hiring event technologists and why you need this role on your team.

We will have a little bit of something for everyone:

Meeting and Event Leaders : Understand the value of developing and hiring event technologists and learn what to look for in finding the right candidates.

: Understand the value of developing and hiring event technologists and learn what to look for in finding the right candidates. Event Planners: Discover the role of event technologists, explore the career path to becoming one, and gain insights from an experienced hiring manager.

Discover the role of event technologists, explore the career path to becoming one, and gain insights from an experienced hiring manager. Event Technology Specialists: Hear how event technologist roles are approached in other organizations, learn about career progression, and understand the skills and experiences hiring managers seek in potential candidates.

Speakers:

Allyson Keenan

Senior Manager, Event Technology and Operations

Cvent



Julie Haddix

Senior Director, Industry Marketing

Cvent



Sponsored by:

Register for the webinar below:



