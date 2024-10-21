[Webinar] Outsmarting Uncertainty: Legal Insights for Event Pros

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: November 21, 2024 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Join us for an insightful webinar designed for meetings professionals navigating the event industry’s evolving legal landscape. Experienced events industry lawyer Jill Blood, vice president and deputy general counsel at Maritz, will discuss a variety of hot-button issues, helping planners to protect their organizations and ensure a successful event.



The topics she’ll cover include:

Sustainability Clauses : Many contracts now include sustainability commitments, but some of these expectations are proving to be unrealistic or difficult to enforce. We’ll discuss how to negotiate practical, achievable clauses that reflect your event’s environmental goals.

: Many contracts now include sustainability commitments, but some of these expectations are proving to be unrealistic or difficult to enforce. We’ll discuss how to negotiate practical, achievable clauses that reflect your event’s environmental goals. Artificial Intelligence : With the increasing use of A.I. in event planning, from proposal development to attendee support, we’ll explore the legal implications, including data privacy and intellectual-property concerns.

: With the increasing use of A.I. in event planning, from proposal development to attendee support, we’ll explore the legal implications, including data privacy and intellectual-property concerns. Force Majeure Clauses: Post-pandemic, force majeure clauses have become more significant than ever. We’ll look at how these clauses are evolving to account for unpredictable disruptions and what you need to watch for in your contracts.

Speaker:

Jill Blood

Vice President, Deputy General Counsel

Maritz



Sponsored by:

