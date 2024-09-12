Skip navigation
[Webinar] Networking Events Done Right – Designing Experiences that Connect

Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Duration: 1 hour    

Networking is more than just a moment; it’s an opportunity to build lasting relationships that elevate your brand and drive real results. In this webinar, we’ll explore how to design networking experiences that engage and resonate with your audience, whether you’re hosting a single event or creating a series of gatherings. We’ll dive into the strategies that make networking effective and authentic, ensuring every connection counts.

Key Takeaways:

  • Strategies for designing impactful networking experiences tailored to various audiences and event types.
  • Insights on what drives audience engagement, how to fulfill their needs, and ways to measure success beyond attendance.
  • Best practices for representing your brand and making lasting connections.
     

Speakers:

jennifer.jpgJennifer Bialek
Senior Manager, Sales
Cvent

Carisa Bartelt Headshot.jpegCarisa Bartelt
Manager, Industry Marketing
Cvent


Sponsored by:

Cvent logo

Register for the webinar below:

 


 

