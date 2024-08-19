[Webinar] Event Data + Sourcing Insights Straight from The Cvent Source

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: September 25, 2024 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Prepare to elevate your event strategy with exclusive insights from The Cvent Source. In this webinar, Cvent will share event and sourcing data compiled from their own platform and offer analysis on what those data trends mean for event organizers.

You'll get insights into:

Top event markets

Trends in meeting size and RFP response metrics

Shifts in event format and best practices for optimizing each type



Speakers:

Kelli Kopec

Senior Manager, Product Marketing

Cvent





