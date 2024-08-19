[Webinar] Event Data + Sourcing Insights Straight from The Cvent Source

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!
Webinar live date: September 25, 2024 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour
Prepare to elevate your event strategy with exclusive insights from The Cvent Source. In this webinar, Cvent will share event and sourcing data compiled from their own platform and offer analysis on what those data trends mean for event organizers.
You'll get insights into:
- Top event markets
- Trends in meeting size and RFP response metrics
- Shifts in event format and best practices for optimizing each type
Speakers:
Kelli Kopec
Senior Manager, Product Marketing
Cvent
Sponsored by:
Register for the webinar below: