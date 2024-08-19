Skip navigation
Menu
Webinars
iStock-1413642645.jpg
Webinars

[Webinar] Event Data + Sourcing Insights Straight from The Cvent Source

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: September 25, 2024 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour    

Prepare to elevate your event strategy with exclusive insights from The Cvent Source. In this webinar, Cvent will share event and sourcing data compiled from their own platform and offer analysis on what those data trends mean for event organizers. 

You'll get insights into:

  • Top event markets
  • Trends in meeting size and RFP response metrics
  • Shifts in event format and best practices for optimizing each type
     

Speakers:

kelli.jpgKelli Kopec
Senior Manager, Product Marketing
Cvent

 



Sponsored by:

Cvent logo

Register for the webinar below:

 


 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
iStock-912338074.jpg
[Webinar] How to Justify SKO Costs by Proving Impact
Jul 16, 2024
iStock-1480239219.jpg
[Webinar] Digging into the Event Data Goldmine
May 16, 2024
iStock-1770683710.jpg
[Webinar] Creating Events with AI
May 16, 2024
iStock-1486287149.jpg
[Webinar] Freeman 2024 Exhibitor Trends Report: Event Excellence by Design
Apr 05, 2024