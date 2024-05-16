Skip navigation
[Webinar] Creating Events with AI

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: June 26, 2024 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour    

Looking for advice on how to put AI to work in your events? Then join our latest webinar to hear Brooke Gracey spill the beans on how the event experts at Cvent are using AI to gain efficiencies in their event planning processes.

You’ll walk away with a new understanding of:

  • AI technologies on the market and how they can help you save time
  • How to use AI in the pre-event, live event, and post-event stages
  • The value and impact of AI on your events

Speaker:

Brooke Gracey Headshot.jpgBrooke Gracey
Marketing Director
Cvent

 



Sponsored by:

Cvent logo

Register for the webinar below:

 


 

