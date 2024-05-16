[Webinar] Digging into the Event Data Goldmine

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!
Webinar live date: July 17, 2024 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour
Unlock the full power of your events with Cvent's KPI framework. In this webinar, we'll show you how to pinpoint the metrics that matter most, measure your event's success, and use that knowledge to make your programs stronger and more successful. This session is perfect for those seeking to use data-driven strategies to scale their events.
In this webinar, you’ll learn how to:
- Identify KPIs that directly contribute to event and program growth
- Align event metrics with your organization's broader objectives
- Use analytics to mature your event strategy and increase stakeholder engagement
Speaker:
Jordan Clark
Sr. Manager, Event Program Design
Cvent
Sponsored by:
Register for the webinar below: