Skip navigation
Menu
Webinars
iStock-1480239219.jpg
Webinars

[Webinar] Digging into the Event Data Goldmine

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: July 17, 2024 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour    

Unlock the full power of your events with Cvent's KPI framework. In this webinar, we'll show you how to pinpoint the metrics that matter most, measure your event's success, and use that knowledge to make your programs stronger and more successful. This session is perfect for those seeking to use data-driven strategies to scale their events.

In this webinar, you’ll learn how to:

  • Identify KPIs that directly contribute to event and program growth
  • Align event metrics with your organization's broader objectives
  • Use analytics to mature your event strategy and increase stakeholder engagement

Speaker:

jordanclark.jpgJordan Clark
Sr. Manager, Event Program Design
Cvent



Sponsored by:

Cvent logo

Register for the webinar below:

 


 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
iStock-1770683710.jpg
[Webinar] Creating Events with AI
May 16, 2024
iStock-1486287149.jpg
[Webinar] Freeman 2024 Exhibitor Trends Report: Event Excellence by Design
Apr 05, 2024
iStock-1436669916.jpg
[Webinar] No Attendee Left Behind: Making Events Accessible to All
Apr 02, 2024
Cvent 1-14 Istock Photo.jpg
[Webinar] What an Event Attendee Wants
Mar 28, 2024