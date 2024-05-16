[Webinar] Digging into the Event Data Goldmine

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: July 17, 2024 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Unlock the full power of your events with Cvent's KPI framework. In this webinar, we'll show you how to pinpoint the metrics that matter most, measure your event's success, and use that knowledge to make your programs stronger and more successful. This session is perfect for those seeking to use data-driven strategies to scale their events.

In this webinar, you’ll learn how to:

Identify KPIs that directly contribute to event and program growth

Align event metrics with your organization's broader objectives

Use analytics to mature your event strategy and increase stakeholder engagement

Speaker:

Jordan Clark

Sr. Manager, Event Program Design

Cvent





Sponsored by:

