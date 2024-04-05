[Webinar] Freeman 2024 Exhibitor Trends Report: Event Excellence by Design

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: May 1, 2024 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

With event attendees, sponsors & exhibitors being more selective than ever in choosing which events to participate in, event organizers need to be laser-focused on what it takes to get their audience excited about their events and drive them to participate.

Learn what attendees and exhibitors really want from events, what activities and activations really motivate them, and explore new ways to refresh and deliver on your event’s core value proposition. We'll look at key data insights, discuss what they mean, and explore what to do about them.

Speaker:

Ken Holsinger

Senior Vice President, Strategy

Freeman

Sponsored by:

