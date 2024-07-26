Skip navigation
Southwest’s Mainstream Move: Good for Meetings?

There are at least nine smaller destinations that could benefit once the airline drops two key policies.

It’s no secret that some business travelers swear by Southwest Airlines while others detest using the carrier. But Southwest is on the cusp of changing that equation with two new initiatives it announced in late July: assigned seating rather than open seating, and extra-legroom seating in addition to standard seating.

Especially for second- and third-tier destinations that have Southwest among their top two air carriers— including Boise, Idaho; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Hartford, Conn; Kansas City, Mo.; Louisville, Ky.; Long Beach, Calif.; Long Island, N.Y.; Sacramento, Calif; and St. Louis, Mo.—the changes could result in heightened interest from meeting and convention planners, as there will likely be fewer potential attendees who are reluctant to use Southwest.

This article from The Wall Street Journal provides details on why Southwest implemented the two changes—including an expected revenue boost of more than $1 billion a year—and also presents what some frequent travelers are saying, both good and bad, about the changes.

