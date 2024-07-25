A Big Event: Informa Set to Buy Ascential for $1.5 Billion

During Informa’s mid-year presentation to shareholders on July 24, Group Chief Executive Stephen Carter reported that the firm had achieved double-digit growth in revenues versus 2023 thanks to the resurgence of in-person events along with strategic acquisitions, and is on track to generate nearly $5 billion in revenue this year.



He then announced that Informa is in the midst of another acquisition, and a large one: Ascential, a 700-employee firm that produces the Money 20/20 fintech conference series and the Cannes Lions international advertising festival, is set to be purchased for approximately $1.5 billion.



Since the start of 2023, Informa has acquired more assets than any other trade-show company, purchasing HIMSS, Tarsus, TechTarget, and Winsight—owner of the National Restaurant Association Show. It is the largest b-to-b event producer in the world.



Carter noted in a press release that the latest deal would bring growth to the Ascential shows. “Informa is in the business of creating, nurturing, and growing world-class B2B brands, and Lions and Money 20/20 are outstanding examples of such brands. Combined, we can expand them into more markets, accelerate growth, and take advantage of new opportunities.”



In addition, Carter said that bringing these events into Informa’s fold would deliver about $15 million in cost savings and efficiency improvements each year.



Philip Thomas, chief executive of Ascential, said that “Lions and Money20/20 have transformed how our customers around the world experience events and benefit from both digital intelligence and advisory services. This [Informa] offer will not only deliver substantial value for our shareholders; together with Informa’s international footprint and extensive capabilities in data and analytics, it will unlock further growth opportunities for our brands and people.”



Informa’s Structure for Shows

Of Informa’s four main divisions, two are focused on events that take place throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Far East.



One division is Informa Markets, a group of transaction-led live and on-demand b-to-b events comprising 200-plus brands in more than 20 specialist markets, including pharmaceutical, health and nutrition, aviation, beauty, infrastructure and construction, and luxury.



The other division is Informa Connect (where MeetingsNet, BizBash, Trade Show News Network, and Connect Meetings reside), a group of content-led live and on-demand b-to-b events with more than 400 brands in seven markets, including biotechnology and life sciences, finance, foodservice, anti-aging and aesthetics, lifestyle, technology, and marketing.