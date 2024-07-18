Skip navigation
Menu
GettyImages-160889634.jpg
Global Meetings

Who Moved the Needle? EIC Reveals Its Honorees

The Events Industry Council has recognized five Hall of Leaders inductees whose careers have shaped the global business-events field.

The Events Industry Council’s Hall of Leaders program was launched 1985 to recognize outstanding professionals in the meetings, conventions, exhibitions, hospitality, and travel industry. With five just-announced 2024 inductees, the program has now honored more than 150 people who have shaped the industry through their ideas and leadership.

The 2024 inductees are: 
Cathy Breden_0098(2)_HIRES_CROP (1).jpgCathy Breden, CMP Fellow, CAE, CEM, former executive vice president and COO, International Association of Exhibitions & Events

 


GregODell (1).jpgGreg O’Dell, president of venue management, Oak View Group

 

 


JuliusSolarisHeaddshot (1).jpegJulius Solaris, founder, Boldpush

 

 


BillReedASHColorJune2019LowRes (1).jpgWillam Reed, FASAE, CMP, chief event strategy officer, American Society of Hematology
 

 

MCIGRobin.pngRobin Lokerman, CMM, FASAE, group president, MCI Group

 

 

EIC President and CEO Amy Calvert commented on the Hall of Leaders, saying, “By honoring and celebrating those who have helped shape our industry, we demonstrate the global business-events industry’s unique capacity to foster human connection and collaboration, leaving a lasting economic and social impact on the communities we serve. We are grateful for the Hall of Leaders inductees’ many contributions and leadership—all have genuinely and humbly inspired industry professionals globally.”

Hall of Leaders honorees will be celebrated at an October 7 gala in Las Vegas. Also being recognized that night will be the five people who have earned EIC’s 2024 Pacesetter and Social Impact awards.

The Pacesetter Awards highlight the achievements of those shaping the future of the industry and inspiring others. This year’s recipients are:
• Paola Bowman, CMP, CMM, director of client services and events, Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau
• Shameka Jennings, CMP, CAE, MTA, DES, principal and chief events officer, EventsNoire
• Sina Bünte, CMP, DES, TMEP, HVED, founder, DigitalMind.events

EIC’s Social Impact Award is given to individuals or organizations that have made significant contributions to society through their events. This could include philanthropy, community engagement, DEI actions, or other initiatives with a positive effect on society. This year’s recipients are:
• Diane Hawkins, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, executive vice president-volunteer engagement, Meeting Professionals International
• Gary Murakami, CMP Fellow, GTP, GLP, CMM, DES, vice president, global sales & industry relations, Teneo Hospitality Group

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Unknown-6.jpeg
MPI Draws Huge Percentage of First-Timers to WEC
May 23, 2024
Poet.png
Meetings Matter: GMID 2024 in Pictures
Apr 12, 2024
Changemakers Opening Image.jpg
Call for Nominations: MeetingsNet's 2024 Changemakers
Apr 09, 2024
GMID24_ZoomBackground (1).jpg
If #MeetingsMatter to You, Grab the New GMID Collateral
Mar 29, 2024