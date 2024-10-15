In Austin, a Meetings Property Will Renovate and Collaborate to Host Larger Events

Located on the edge of the University of Texas campus in Austin, the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center will undergo a $30 million renovation starting in early 2025 that will modernize the property’s 85,000 square feet of meeting and event space.



In addition, the 297-room property has entered into an agreement with seven other hotels—ranging in size from 340 rooms to 90 rooms—within one mile that will provide additional guest-room inventory so that events as large as 1,000 people can use the conference center. (To learn about other hotel collaborations in Austin to host meetings while the convention center is closed, read this article and this article.)



The refurbishment is set for completion by July 2025, not long after the Austin Convention Center closes in April for an extensive renovation and expansion that is expected to take about four years.



Key changes coming to the AT&T property include a new junior ballroom, bringing the total number of meeting rooms on property to 53. This will complement a 15,000-square-foot ballroom, a 10,000-square-foot ballroom (in photo), and a 300-seat amphitheater along with more than 30 breakout rooms. In addition, redesigned prefunction spaces will allow for more natural light, while meeting-technology upgrades will include “beamforming” microphones that capture sound from specific directions.



The facility will remain open throughout the renovation.



“This [project] is about evolving our space to better serve our guests while honoring our connection to both the university and Austin’s unique culture,” said Alison Berg, the property’s general manager.



The AT&T Hotel and Conference Center is 11 miles from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, a 20-minute drive.