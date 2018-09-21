Your 2019 Las Vegas Destination Experience Starts Here...

Whether you are a golfer or non-golfer, the Las Vegas Corporate Invitational has something for everyone.
- An invitation-only, all-inclusive event*
- Meet top Las Vegas suppliers
- Exclusive site/venue visits
- Experience golf or non-golf itinerary
- Engaging education by industry leaders
*Includes lodging, air travel, and ground transportation
Brought to you by:
In cooperation with:
Ground Transportation Sponsor:
Las Vegas Means Business
This special program is offered to corporate meeting and incentive planners who plan events. Independent meeting planners bringing a corporate guest are welcome to qualify. Invitations will be given to a limited number of qualified meeting planners. Once qualified, you will also be considered for events brought to you by MeetingsNet.
0 comments
Hide comments