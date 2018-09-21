Menu
Your 2019 Las Vegas Destination Experience Starts Here...

MeetingsNet, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and key members of the Las Vegas hospitality industry will host top U.S. corporate meeting professionals at the 20th annual event.

Whether you are a golfer or non-golfer, the Las Vegas Corporate Invitational has something for everyone.

  • An invitation-only, all-inclusive event*
  • Meet top Las Vegas suppliers
  • Exclusive site/venue visits
  • Experience golf or non-golf itinerary
  • Engaging education by industry leaders

    *Includes lodging, air travel, and ground transportation

Brought to you by:

In cooperation with:

Ground Transportation Sponsor:

Las Vegas Means Business
This special program is offered to corporate meeting and incentive planners who plan events. Independent meeting planners bringing a corporate guest are welcome to qualify. Invitations will be given to a limited number of qualified meeting planners. Once qualified, you will also be considered for events brought to you by MeetingsNet.

