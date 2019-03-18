Brought to you by:





Book your next event in Arlington, Texas, and experience the best of both worlds – a city geared for successful events that's also famous for fun.

Arlington’s iconic venues and central U.S. location (no more than two time zones away from everywhere in the continental United States, and about 10 minutes from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport) make it a premier destination for events of all sizes.

Whether you’re planning a small meeting or a major convention, Arlington has the facilities and services to make it a success. Not to mention, your attendees will appreciate the ease and convenience afforded by the small footprint of Arlington's convention and entertainment district.

Speaking of entertainment, attendees will have a lot of options when deciding how they want to fill their downtime. In addition to the things we're famous for, like the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers and Six Flags Over Texas, when you look closer you find that Arlington is a world of wonderful. We're home to a renowned international dining scene, a thriving arts community and great nightlife. While most people come to Arlington for big thrills, it's often the hidden gems that keep them coming back.

But for meeting planners, the best part of the Arlington experience might be the award-winning Sales & Services Team – an experienced team of friendly professionals that’s with you every step of the way. From site tours to transportation coordination, event entertainment and more, this team understands what it takes to coordinate the logistics and takes pride in exceeding expectations.

Make sure to check out Texas Live! anchored by Live! by Loews. Texas Live! is part of a $4 billion vision for the Arlington Entertainment District that includes the new $1 billion Texas Rangers ballpark. Perfectly situated between the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Park and the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, Texas Live! anchors a resort-style destination for sports fans, visitors, and families, and serves as a spectacular location for meetings, special events and conventions. Texas Live! is open now and Live! by Loews is set to open in August of 2019.