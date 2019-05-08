Driving and Dining: Fun at the Corporate Invitational Destination Showcase

Many of the attendees at the 20th annual Las Vegas Corporate Invitational Destination Showcase came for the golf, and with rounds at Bear’s Best Las Vegas in Summerlin and Legacy Golf Club in Henderson, they got their fill. However, sunshine-soaked fairways certainly aren't the only appeal of Las Vegas, and nongolfers attending the showcase event were treated to natural beauty, excitement, and a taste of some of the terrific restaurants that have put the city on the map for food lovers.

The three-day Las Vegas Corporate Invitational Destination Showcase, hosted by MeetingsNet, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and key members of the Las Vegas hospitality industry, brought together more than 40 meeting, convention, and incentive planners April 3-5.