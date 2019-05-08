Menu
Meetings Fuel

Driving and Dining: Fun at the Corporate Invitational Destination Showcase

01_buggygroup.jpg
Start Slideshow

Many of the attendees at the 20th annual Las Vegas Corporate Invitational Destination Showcase came for the golf, and with rounds at Bear’s Best Las Vegas in Summerlin and Legacy Golf Club in Henderson, they got their fill. However, sunshine-soaked fairways certainly aren't the only appeal of Las Vegas, and nongolfers attending the showcase event were treated to natural beauty, excitement, and a taste of some of the terrific restaurants that have put the city on the map for food lovers.

The three-day Las Vegas Corporate Invitational Destination Showcase, hosted by MeetingsNet, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and key members of the Las Vegas hospitality industry, brought together more than 40 meeting, convention, and incentive planners April 3-5.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Destination & Venue News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Screen Shot 2019-05-08 at 3.58.22 PM.png
Food Waste and Dietary Restrictions
May 08, 2019
Arlington Texas Entertianment District.jpg
Sponsored Content
Flawless Events. Fun City.
May 01, 2019
spreadsheet.jpg
The Case Against Spreadsheet-Based Meetings Management
Apr 11, 2019
stress overload.jpg
5 Ways to Survive Your Pre-Event Crazy Time
Apr 10, 2019