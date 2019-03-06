Menu
face2face
Women
Career/Life/Travel>Health & Wellness

Celebrate International Women’s Day

The meetings industry is making great strides to address women’s equality and safety.

Friday, March 8 is International Women’s Day, and (forgive this quote from a man) in the words of former President Obama at an event in Winnipeg this week, “If you have no women in your meetings, you’re probably not a very good organization.”

There is a long list of steps the meetings and events industry has taken to protect, promote, and create opportunities for women. If you need some inspiration from women in events, or some practical tips on making your part of the industry better and safer for women, here are a few MeetingsNet stories highlighting women and gender issues from the last year.

Women of Influence: The Women at the Top of the Industry’s Biggest Organizations

#MeToo and the Meetings Industry

MPI Inaugurates Confidential Harassment Reporting System 

How Much Do You Know About Handling Sexual Harassment? 

#MeetingsToo: Survey Reveals Widespread Sexual Harassment

Sexual Harassment Management Strategies

GBTA Survey on Female Business Travel Shows Industry Shortcomings

Panic Buttons for Hotel Staff Could Benefit Your Attendees, Too

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
healthy_catering
Planners Make Some Progress on Healthy Options
Feb 28, 2019
Woman Drinking
Self-Care and Safety in Summer Heat
Jul 03, 2018
maze
What to Do When Your Business Model Is Changing
Jun 05, 2018
Sign: Pollen season ahead
Planning an Outdoor Event in Allergy Season
May 25, 2018