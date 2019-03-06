Celebrate International Women’s Day

Friday, March 8 is International Women’s Day, and (forgive this quote from a man) in the words of former President Obama at an event in Winnipeg this week, “If you have no women in your meetings, you’re probably not a very good organization.”

There is a long list of steps the meetings and events industry has taken to protect, promote, and create opportunities for women. If you need some inspiration from women in events, or some practical tips on making your part of the industry better and safer for women, here are a few MeetingsNet stories highlighting women and gender issues from the last year.

Women of Influence: The Women at the Top of the Industry’s Biggest Organizations

#MeToo and the Meetings Industry

MPI Inaugurates Confidential Harassment Reporting System

How Much Do You Know About Handling Sexual Harassment?

#MeetingsToo: Survey Reveals Widespread Sexual Harassment

Sexual Harassment Management Strategies

GBTA Survey on Female Business Travel Shows Industry Shortcomings

Panic Buttons for Hotel Staff Could Benefit Your Attendees, Too