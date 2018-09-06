Menu
How Much Do You Know About Handling Sexual Harassment?

The Events Industry Sexual Harassment Task Force is hosting a webinar to school meeting pros on some specifics.

The Events Industry Sexual Harassment Task Force, formed in May 2018 in the wake of the #MeToo movement, has announced its first webinar, “Understanding and Eliminating Workplace Harassment.” The event will take place September 26 at 11 a.m. EST.

The free webinar is sponsored by the Association for Women in Events, Meeting Professionals International, IMEX Group, and the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence. The content will be supplied by MPI, with Martin C. Lowery of OpusVertex International as host.

The one-hour session will:
• define workplace harassment
• review types of sexual harassment
• allow participants to consider specific scenarios and case studies
• consider different ways to mitigate workplace sexual harassment

The task force is composed of executives from eight industry organizations who are working together to develop tools and resources for eliminating sexual harassment in the meetings industry. In addition to AWE, MPI, IMEX, and SITE, the task force leaders are from the American Society of Association Executives, the Events Industry Council, the Joint Meetings Industry Council, and the Professional Convention Management Association.

To register for the webinar, click here.

