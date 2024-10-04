Networking Advice You Need Right Now

Besides all being part of the business-events industry, one thing that the 15,000 people headed to Las Vegas this week for IMEX America have in common is a desire to network.

Of course, conference attendees may be hoping to sell, to source, to learn, to hire, or even inspire, but networking is at the heart of any great event: creating new relationships and reconnecting with people you know.

One compelling piece of networking advice comes from Maha Abouelenein, CEO of Digital & Savvy, who shared his approach in a recent Forbes article. The secret, he writes, “is that you need to focus on bringing value to others first.”

In other words, it’s not all about you. Networking may be useful, even essential, to your next job, idea, or sale, but instead of wondering how a contact can be useful to you, turn that question on its head.

“When you go to an event or dinner, embrace the mindset of being a value creator,” writes Abouelenein. “Focus on making authentic connections by genuinely engaging with others and understanding their needs. You can bring value to your network by discovering what they need and value, and then finding ways to deliver it. Do you have someone in your network that you can connect them with?”

Building your network by helping others build theirs might be a more circuitous route than you’re used to, but Abouelenein says to have faith: “Don’t think about what’s in it for you; genuinely aim to bring people together to create serendipity. You never know what might come from being a super connector.”