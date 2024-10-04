Skip navigation
Menu
GettyImages-150415669.jpg
Career/Life/Travel>Professional Development

Networking Advice You Need Right Now

Whether you’re attending IMEX America this week or not, here’s some contrary advice for powerful networking: It’s not all about you.

Besides all being part of the business-events industry, one thing that the 15,000 people headed to Las Vegas this week for IMEX America have in common is a desire to network.

Of course, conference attendees may be hoping to sell, to source, to learn, to hire, or even inspire, but networking is at the heart of any great event: creating new relationships and reconnecting with people you know.

One compelling piece of networking advice comes from Maha Abouelenein, CEO of Digital & Savvy, who shared his approach in a recent Forbes article. The secret, he writes, “is that you need to focus on bringing value to others first.”

In other words, it’s not all about you. Networking may be useful, even essential, to your next job, idea, or sale, but instead of wondering how a contact can be useful to you, turn that question on its head.

“When you go to an event or dinner, embrace the mindset of being a value creator,” writes Abouelenein. “Focus on making authentic connections by genuinely engaging with others and understanding their needs. You can bring value to your network by discovering what they need and value, and then finding ways to deliver it. Do you have someone in your network that you can connect them with?”

Building your network by helping others build theirs might be a more circuitous route than you’re used to, but Abouelenein says to have faith: “Don’t think about what’s in it for you; genuinely aim to bring people together to create serendipity. You never know what might come from being a super connector.”

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Meister.jpg
Meet the Woman Who Gets Event Entrepreneurs Talking
Jul 11, 2024
industry_assoc.jpg
Industry Associations Have Been Busy This Spring: A Recap
May 03, 2024
Screen Shot 2024-03-12 at 9.15.11 AM.png
The Path to Executive: Japan as a Proving Ground
Mar 08, 2024
Allgauer.jpg
The Path to Executive: Understanding People and Possibilities
Mar 08, 2024