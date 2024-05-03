Industry Associations Have Been Busy This Spring: A Recap

This spring, meeting and convention associations have been busy with new programs and partners—and with planning a cluster of upcoming shows. Here’s a rundown,

Meeting Professionals International announced a three-year partnership with Foster+Fathom and Grit Productions & Expositions to reshape production of two events—Global Meetings Industry Day and the Chapter Leadership Summit—as well as its video series, MPItv. Running through December 2026, the partnership is aimed at elevating the creativity and event-production levels for these member offerings.

The Events Industry Council’s Sustainable Event Standards got a win with Oak View Group’s decision to certify its portfolio of more than 60 convention centers in the U.S. and Canada. Read about it here.

The International Association of Exhibitions & Events, Meeting Professionals International, and the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence have relaunched their Global MICE Collaborative. The joint initiative, launched in 2018 and paused for the pandemic, is aimed at business-events workforce development worldwide. Its first event since the relaunch was a keynote on business and event trends at The Meetings Show in Singapore in April and will be followed with a one-day MICE Fundamentals course prior to the start of IMEX Frankfurt. Paul Van Deventer, president and CEO of MPI, noted that the course is the “perfect primer” for more specialized programs the Collaborative partners offer: IAEE’s Certified in Exhibition Management, MPI’s Certificate in Meeting Management, and SITE’s Certified Incentive Specialist and Certified Incentive Travel Professional.

In late March, the Corporate Event Marketing Association named Brian Mason vice president, strategy and operations. A longtime CEMA member, Mason comes to CEMA after 12 years with cloud-services provider Salesforce, most recently as vice president of strategic events, which included directing the streaming strategies for the annual Dreamforce conference. More here.



IACC has added a new membership category. The association representing midsize conference venues now welcomes high-level experiential venues, such as sporting stadiums, vineyards, zoos, and museums, that have the ability to stage a meeting alongside a group experience.

The International Association of Exhibitions and Events has announced a recognition program for highly experienced professionals. The new CEM Fellows program is open to leaders with at least 15 years of industry experience and a track record of volunteerism, and who already hold the Certified in Exhibition Management (CEM) or Certified in Exhibition Management Advanced Professional (CEM-AP) designation. Similarly, the Events Industry Council launched a CMP Fellows program in 2021.

Upcoming Industry Events

Incentive Research Foundation

The 2024 IRF Invitational

Nassau, Bahamas, May 28-31

Meeting Professionals International

World Education Congress

Louisville, Ky., May 20-22

Insurance & Financial Conference Professionals

Education Forum

Chicago, June 12-14

Professional Convention Management Association

EduCon

Detroit, June 23-26

Connect Marketplace

Milwaukee, August 27-29