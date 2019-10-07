The Welcome Guide: Tools and Ideas for Inclusive Meetings

You know how many hotel rooms your attendees need, and which educational sessions they are looking for. But how much time do you spend thinking about what they need to really feel welcome and cared for? For some, finding almond milk at the coffee station is enough; for others, a great deal more planning is needed to make them feel fully welcome and able to participate at your events.

Inclusivity is a broad topic, encompassing physical accessibility; absence of bias around gender, race, or sexuality; food allergies and preferences; and a range of other sensitivities and issues. We spoke to meetings experts with experience accommodating specific groups, and found that seeing your event from a different perspective is less about compliance with the law and more about taking an approach that helps everyone fully participate. Creating inclusive events is a tangible way to make all your attendees feel welcome, and that makes good business sense.

Even small changes to your venue selection, contracts, and event design can make a significant difference in how welcoming your event feels to attendees.

