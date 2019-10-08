Skip navigation
Menu
GettyImages-1073721772.jpg
Meeting Planning Toolbox>Event Design & Ideas

Does Your Meeting Have an Inclusivity Statement?

Read how and why IMEX group put its philosophy into words.

Spelling out your company’s or event’s inclusivity approach goes a long way toward helping attendees feel welcome. Here’s one such statement from IMEX Group:

“Everyone has a place. Everyone has a voice. The IMEX family table is a warm, friendly place that is sometimes chaotic but always inclusive.”

Nalan Emre, chief operating officer of IMEX Group, says she is sharing the statement “in the spirit of  ‘open source’ and to help get the conversation or some practical action started. We know it’s not perfect and if anyone out there wants to offer suggestions for improvements or tweaks, our ears are always open.”

The important thing, Emre says, is to send a message that “we recognize we work in a global industry and that our clients, partners, and employees come from diverse backgrounds, each with a unique and valued perspective and cultural heritage.”

*OpenerThumbnail.jpg Find more tools and ideas for designing events that
 make everyone feel included in The Welcome Guide

 

TAGS: Association Toolbox Association Conventions and Expos Corporate Meetings & Events Corporate Toolbox
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
GettyImages-1135346386.jpg
[Webinar] Getting Started with Strategic Meetings Management
Oct 08, 2019
Outsmarting Unconscious Bias.jpg
Seeing in a Different Light: Outsmarting Unconscious Bias to Create Inclusive Events
Oct 08, 2019
PamHarris.sc_.jpg
Two Minutes with Pam Harris: From Planner to Senior VP
Oct 08, 2019
GettyImages-1006125692.jpg
5 Need-to-Know Questions for Your Registration Site
Oct 08, 2019